Iraq’s oil Exports to US fluctuate in late 2024, decline in January

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s crude oil exports to the United States fluctuated in the final months of 2024, peaking in December before declining in January 2025, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Iraq exported 6.718 million barrels of crude oil to the US in November, along with 1.792 million barrels of petroleum products, bringing total oil-related exports to 8.51 million barrels. This marked a significant increase from October’s 6.8 million barrels.

The upward trend continued into December, with crude shipments reaching 6.696 million barrels, positioning Iraq as the leading Arab oil exporter to the US that month. However, exports dipped in January, falling to 6.231 million barrels.

In January, Iraq ranked as the sixth-largest crude supplier to the US, following Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Colombia, and Venezuela. It remained the second-largest Arab exporter, behind Saudi Arabia, which shipped 11.997 million barrels.