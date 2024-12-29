Iraq’s oil exports to the US rise to 229,000 bpd, EIA reports

Shafaq News/ Iraq's oil exports to the US increased last week, averaging 229,000 barrels per day (bpd), the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced on Sunday.

The EIA reported that US crude oil imports from nine major countries averaged 5.844 million bpd last week, down 302,000 bpd from the previous week's 6.146 million bpd.

“Iraq's oil exports to the US averaged 229,000 bpd last week, up by 20,000 barrels from the previous week's 209,000 bpd,” it affirmed.

The EIA also indicated that most US oil imports last week came from Canada, averaging 3.919 million bpd, followed by Mexico (397,000 bpd), Saudi Arabia (368,000 bpd), Colombia (276,000 bpd), and Brazil (248,000 bpd).

US crude oil imports averaged 237,000 bpd from Nigeria, 69,000 bpd from Ecuador, 120,000 bpd from Venezuela, and 50,000 bpd from Libya.