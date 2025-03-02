Iraqi oil exports to US inch lower over the week, EIA

Shafaq News/ Iraqi oil exports to the US had dropped during the past week, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced on Sunday.

According to the EIA data, US crude oil imports from top nine countries averaged 5.535 million bpd last week, up by 260,000 barrels from the previous week's 5.275 million bpd.

"Iraq's oil exports to the US reached 228,000 bpd, down by 29,000 bpd from the previous week's 257,000 bpd," it confirmed.

The US's highest oil revenue last week came from Canada, averaging 3.818 million bpd, followed by Mexico at 445,000 barrels, Venezuela at 276,000 barrels, and Saudi Arabia at 252,000 barrels. The US also imported 191,000 bpd from Ecuador, 171,000 from Brazil, 150,000 from Colombia, and 77,000 from Nigeria.