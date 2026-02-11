Iraq’s al-Maliki calls for limiting arms to state control to ensure stability

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, said on Wednesday that achieving stability in Iraq requires restricting weapons to state control and maintaining a single army representing all components of society.

“The de-escalation of tensions, cooperation, the enforcement of the rule of law, restricting weapons to the state, and the presence of one army that includes members from all segments of society under the leadership of the commander-in-chief of the armed forces constitute the foundation for building a stable state,” al-Maliki said in a statement, adding that the Iraqi people have endured years of war and violence and deserve to live in safety and dignity.

Al-Maliki, who is the Coordination Framework’s candidate for premiership, deemed a stable Iraq as the motive to secure an environment that encourages investment, generates employment opportunities for young people, and supports ongoing reconstruction efforts across the country.

Political tensions and deadlock intensified as the internal reservation within the group (mainly from al-Hikma Movement led by Ammar al-Hakim, and Asaib Ahl Al-Haq headed by Qais al-Khazali), the rejection of Sunni groups such as Taqadum Alliance led by Mohammad al-Halbousi, and the United States' warning that Washington could halt dealings with Iraq if he were to assume the premiership, intensified the tensions and prolonged the deadlock.

According to political sources, Al-Maliki’s nomination has received support from major Kurdish parties, including the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, as well as segments of the Sunni National Political Council.

In a recent TV interview, Al-Maliki emphasized that he would not withdraw under pressure from any foreign entity, claiming that US President Donald Trump had been “misled about his bid for a third term by three foreign countries and domestic actors.” However, he expressed readiness to relinquish his candidacy should the majority within the CF request it.

Al-Maliki previously served as Iraq’s prime minister from 2006 to 2014, a period marked by significant security and political challenges, including the rise of ISIS in 2014, which seized large areas of Iraqi territory.

