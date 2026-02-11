Iraq’s Al-Sumary factory develops AI-assisted “Sumer” sniper system

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Al-Sumary Iraqi Military Industries announced on Wednesday the development of an artificial intelligence-assisted “Sumer” electronic sniping system, confirming that this system has been supplied to the Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS).

Factory Director Ghazwan Al-Azara said that the new model was delivered to demonstrate the system’s ability to operate efficiently in border protection and control of vital areas, without reliance on foreign technologies that could be disabled or externally controlled.

Al-Azara described the project as evidence of Iraqi technical capacity to lay the foundations of a sovereign national military industry capable of protecting borders and airspace and reinforcing strategic independence, adding that the factory is presenting the project to relevant authorities and the public based on what he called the principle that “technological security is no less critical than military security.”

He also urged what he termed careful professional handling of international industrial and technological agreements, including the Iraq (2026–2030) program signed between the Ministry of Industry and Minerals and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) under Treaty Law No. 35 of 2015. He said international cooperation should be subject to strict security and technical evaluations to safeguard national technological sovereignty.

About Sumer Electronic Sniping System

According to specifications published on the factory’s official website, the Sumer system is a remotely operated weapons platform produced by the Al-Sumary Military Industries Factory in the private sector. It enables full turret control from a safe distance, reducing personnel exposure in high-risk environments.

The system integrates day and night vision equipment designed to operate in various weather conditions and is capable of engaging both fixed and moving targets with high precision. It is mounted with a 12.7 mm heavy machine gun.

The factory lists the system’s applications as tracking moving and stationary targets within an operational perimeter and conducting continuous surveillance to enhance security in sensitive areas. It describes the Sumer Electronic Sniping System as a step toward strengthening the operational capabilities of Iraq’s armed forces in complex military environments.