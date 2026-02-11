Iran opens nuclear program to global inspection

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday reiterated that Tehran has no intention of developing nuclear weapons, signalling the country’s willingness to undergo verification and inspections to confirm its position.

In a press conference, Pezeshkian framed his government’s priorities around addressing domestic crises and improving citizens’ living conditions, noting that Tehran seeks to avoid internal confrontations. He further cautioned that foreign actors are attempting to exploit divisions within the country, calling for national unity as a safeguard against external threats.

These domestic concerns are unfolding amid growing pressure abroad. December 2025’s economic protests left an unprecedented death toll, and tensions with Washington continue to escalate. US President Donald Trump reportedly demands broad concessions from Tehran, including dismantling Iran’s nuclear and missile programs and ending support for regional allies —conditions the Iranian leadership has consistently rejected.

An indirect round of nuclear discussions between Iran and the United States concluded on February 6. Trump described the negotiations as “very good,” while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who led Tehran’s delegation, confirmed that the talks focused exclusively on Iran’s nuclear program, underscoring Tehran’s determination to keep the dialogue narrowly defined.

Meanwhile, Esmaeil Koshtari, a member of Iran’s National Security Committee, pointed out that Tehran has ruled out discussing issues beyond the nuclear program, raising questions about the talks’ potential impact.

