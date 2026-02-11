Iraq’s State of Law Coalition scorns US sanction warnings

Shafaq News- Baghdad

On Wednesday, the State of Law Coalition, led by former Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki, rejected claims that the United States would impose sanctions if he returns to office, labeling the warnings as “naive analysis.”

In a statement, the Coalition’s spokesperson, MP Aqeel Al-Fatlawi, described the notion of US sanctions as unrealistic, stressing that American policy is guided by strategic interests rather than reactive measures.

“Blocking Iraq’s oil would be impractical,” he noted, pointing to Iraq’s position as a major oil producer, generating around 4.5 million barrels per day and exporting most of it internationally, which makes the country a key player in global energy markets.

Last month, Trump posted against Al-Maliki’s return, claiming that Iraq “zero chance of success, prosperity, or freedom” under his administration. In a recent TV interview, Al-Maliki affirmed he would not step down under pressure from any foreign entity, maintaining that Trump had been “misled about his bid for a third term by three foreign countries and domestic actors.” He also indicated he would withdraw if the majority within the Coordination Framework (CF), the Shiite political alliance and largest parliamentary bloc backing his candidacy, requested it.

Alongside the CF, his nomination reportedly secured support from major Kurdish parties, including the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), as well as segments of the Sunni National Political Council. Al-Maliki previously served as Iraq’s prime minister from 2006 to 2014, a period marked by intense security and political turmoil, including the rise of ISIS, which captured large areas of Iraq in 2014.

Read more: Nouri Al-Maliki’s return rekindles Iraq’s divisions as Iran and the US pull apart