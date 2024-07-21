Trump labels Biden "worst president in US history" following withdrawal from 2024 election

Shafaq News/ Former US President Donald Trump declared, on Sunday, that current President Joe Biden is "the worst president ever in our country's history," moments after Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race.

In a phone call with CNN, Trump expressed his belief that defeating Vice President Kamala Harris would be easier than defeating Biden, despite the Democrats not yet naming their new candidate.

Joe Biden, 81, made the surprise announcement of his withdrawal from the 2024 race on Sunday, less than four months before the election, following weeks of speculation about his physical and mental condition.

Biden, a Democrat, stated on X while recovering from COVID-19 at his home in Delaware, "It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president."

He added, "I believe it is in the best interest of my party and my country for me to step aside and focus solely on my duties as president until the end of my term."

Biden stated that he will "address the nation later this week with more details about my decision."

This decision plunges the Democratic Party into turmoil, as they must now find a new candidate for the November elections, with Harris being the frontrunner for the nomination.

Biden announced his support for Vice President Harris's candidacy for the presidency, setting up a potential showdown with Republican Trump in the upcoming election on November 5.