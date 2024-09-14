Pope Francis criticizes US presidential candidates as "against life"

Shafaq News/ Pope Francis expressed that both US presidential candidates are "against life," referencing Donald Trump's anti-immigration policies and Kamala Harris's support for abortion rights.

Speaking to journalists aboard his plane while returning to Rome after a 12-day tour of Asia, the Pope stated, "Both are against life. The one who rejects migrants and the one who kills children."

He added, "I am not an American, and I will not be voting there. But let me be clear; both are distancing migrants, and denying them the ability to work or welcoming them is a sin, it is dangerous."

Former President Trump, who is campaigning to return to the White House in the upcoming November election, has pledged to deport illegal immigrants. However, in 2022, he also paved the way for the overturning of the US Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision, which granted American women the right to abortion. Harris, in her campaign, has vowed to restore those rights.

Pope Francis continued, "We have to choose the lesser of two evils. Who is less evil? That lady or that man? I do not know. Everyone should reflect and make that decision according to their conscience."