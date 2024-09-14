Trump vows largest deportation effort in US history

Shafaq News/ Former US President and current candidate Donald Trump vowed to deport large numbers of immigrants during a rally in Springfield, Ohio, and outlined plans to return migrants to Venezuela.

Speaking at a press conference in California, Trump declared, "We will be deporting large numbers from Springfield, Ohio. We will remove these individuals and send them back to Venezuela."

He emphasized plans for what he described as the largest deportation effort in US history, starting with areas like Springfield and Aurora. Trump also stated that, if elected, he would form a special task force comprising elite law enforcement agencies to target criminals among undocumented immigrants.

Trump further claimed that millions of illegal immigrants, many of whom were previously held in prisons or mental health institutions and include terrorists from around the world, are crossing the southern border into the US.

Earlier in the week, during a debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump remarked that immigrants are violently taking over cities and buildings across the United States.

Donald Trump's immigration policy was marked by a stringent approach aimed at reducing both legal and illegal immigration. Central to this was his 2017 travel ban, which targeted predominantly Muslim countries, and his focus on border security, including building a wall along the US-Mexico border.

His administration implemented a zero-tolerance policy, leading to the controversial separation of families at the border. Trump also sought to end DACA, which protects young undocumented immigrants, though his efforts were blocked in court.

Additionally, his expansion of the public charge rule made it harder for immigrants to use public benefits to obtain legal status.

Finally, his administration drastically reduced the refugee admissions cap, lowering it to historic lows, with just 15,000 refugees allowed in 2020.