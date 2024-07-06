Hollywood donors, Democratic lawmakers urge Biden to step aside from presidential race

Shafaq News/ Major donors from Hollywood and some Democratic lawmakers are calling for President Joe Biden to step aside from the presidential race.

According to sources cited by Axios, some House Democrats are reportedly circulating two separate letters urging Biden to step down.

ABC News reported that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has scheduled a remote meeting for Sunday with senior Democrats in the House to discuss Biden's candidacy and subsequent steps. Additionally, Minnesota Representative Angie Craig posted on X, urging Biden to "step aside for the next generation of leadership," making her the fifth Democratic House member to call for Biden to take this step.

Biden's Stance

Despite these calls, President Joe Biden remains steadfast in his decision to run for re-election against Republican rival Donald Trump. Biden, 81, expressed his determination in a speech to supporters in Madison, Wisconsin, stating, "I will run and I will win again."

The developments, including an interview with ABC News, have done little to alleviate the concerns of some Democrats. In the coming days, party members will decide whether to support Biden or move quickly to replace him, which could lead to a confrontation with the White House if Biden refuses to step down.

Trump Gains Ground

Polls indicate that Trump is widening his lead over Biden, causing Democrats to worry about the potential negative impact on the party's chances in various elections. Senator Mark Warner from Virginia plans to hold a meeting on Monday to discuss Biden's candidacy.

However, Biden showed his strongest performance yet in a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll, which indicated Trump leading Biden by only two percentage points, 47% to 45%, in crucial swing states.

Biden is set to participate in two campaign events in Philadelphia and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Sunday.