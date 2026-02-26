Iran says nuclear talks serious, questions US consistency

Shafaq News- Geneva

Iran said its third round of negotiations with the United States in Geneva focused exclusively on the nuclear file, describing the discussions as serious while casting doubt on Washington’s consistency.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei told reporters that intensive talks lasting nearly three hours and were held with the participation of Oman’s foreign minister and the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“The subject of the negotiations is only the nuclear issue, and the matter is completely clear,” Baqaei confirmed, adding that both the Iranian and US delegations presented their positions “seriously.”

The talks would resume in Geneva at around 6:00 p.m. local time.

Baqaei noted that “contradictory statements” by some US officials had raised doubts about their seriousness, but Tehran believes negotiations should continue to determine their outcome.

Omani Foreign Minister said earlier today that US and Iranian negotiators exchanged “creative and positive” ideas, adding that both sides agreed to temporarily suspend the session for a break.