US-Iran nuclear talks end in Geneva: No breakthrough

Geneva

The second round of indirect US-Iran nuclear talks concluded in Geneva after more than five hours of negotiations, with no agreement announced, international and Iranian media reported on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran is prepared to remain in Geneva “for days or even weeks” to reach a final deal, stressing that full sanctions relief remains its top priority.

“Iran is negotiating seriously and in good faith,” Baqaei added, voicing hope that Washington would show similar commitment.

The Oman-mediated talks, conducted through indirect message exchanges, follow a February 6 round in Muscat that revived dialogue after months of suspension. The Geneva meeting also took place amid expanded US military deployments in the Middle East and President Donald Trump’s warnings that diplomacy must yield results.

Tehran insists the negotiations remain limited to the nuclear file and rejects discussions on its ballistic missile program. Washington, however, is pressing for more concessions, including halting uranium enrichment and ending support for regional allies such as Lebanon's Hezbollah, Yemen's Houthis (Ansarallah), and armed groups in Iraq, demands Iranian officials have repeatedly dismissed.

