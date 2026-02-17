Khamenei warns US cannot topple Iran as second round of talks start in Geneva

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday asserted that Washington will not succeed in toppling the Islamic Republic now, as a second round of US–Iran talks opened in Geneva.

On X, Khamenei referred to remarks by US President Donald Trump, writing that the United States has been unable to “eliminate” Iran over the past 47 years, adding, “That is a good confession.”

The US President has said that for 47 years, the United States hasn't been able to eliminate the Islamic Republic. That is a good confession. I say, " You, too, will not be able to do this." — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) February 17, 2026

Separately, at a gathering marking the anniversary of the February 18, 1978, uprising in Tabriz, Khamenei argued that decades of US pressure have not weakened Iran. He dismissed assertions of overwhelming US military superiority, warning that “even powerful forces can face decisive setbacks.” Pointing to the recent US military buildup in the region, he noted, “While an aircraft carrier [USS Abraham Lincoln] is a powerful and dangerous asset, weapons capable of sinking such vessels pose an even greater threat.”

Earlier, Trump indicated awareness of the Supreme Leader’s location, suggesting that remaining in the same place would be unwise.

Indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran resumed today in Geneva under Omani mediation, according to Iranian state television. The US delegation includes Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, while Iran is represented by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

On February 6, the United States and Iran concluded the first round of nuclear talks in Muscat under Omani sponsorship. Araghchi described the discussions as indirect and focused exclusively on the nuclear file, stressing that progress would require an approach free of threats or pressure. Trump, meanwhile, warned that failure to secure a deal would carry “very steep” consequences for Iran.

