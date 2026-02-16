Iran confronts US threats in Geneva nuclear push

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared on Monday that Tehran will not yield to US threats, noting that he arrived in Geneva with a mission to advance “fair and balanced” solutions aimed at reviving the stalled nuclear negotiations.

In a post on X, Araghchi outlined plans to meet Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to address detailed technical issues, and ahead of the US nuclear talks scheduled for Tuesday, he will also engage with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi.

Joined by nuclear experts, I will meet @rafaelmgrossi on Mon for deep technical discussion. Also meeting @badralbusaidi ahead of diplomacy with U.S. on Tues.I am in Geneva with real ideas to achieve a fair and equitable deal. What is not on the table: submission before threats — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) February 16, 2026

The Iranian delegation brings together Araghchi and several diplomatic and technical officials, while the US team is led by President Donald Trump’s Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff, accompanied by presidential advisor and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

This new round of talks with Washington follows the February 6 indirect discussions in Muscat, which both sides described as a constructive start despite lingering differences. Tehran insists that negotiations focus solely on its nuclear program and rejects any discussion of its missile capabilities. Washington, in contrast, is pressing for broader concessions, including halting enrichment and ending support for regional allies such as Lebanon's Hezbollah, Yemen's Ansarallah, and armed groups in Iraq —proposals Iranian officials have consistently dismissed.

