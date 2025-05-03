Non-negotiable right: Iran rejects US nuclear curbs

Shafaq News/ Iran will not abandon its uranium enrichment program under any circumstances, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Saturday, dismissing renewed US demands to curb Tehran’s nuclear and missile activities.

In remarks to state television, Araghchi asserted that enrichment is Iran’s “non-negotiable right under international law,” stressing the country’s commitment to a peaceful civilian nuclear program. “Iran will not relinquish its enrichment efforts,” he said, reiterating that Tehran has no plans to develop nuclear weapons.

He also confirmed that Iran’s position had been communicated directly to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, and rejected any requirement to import enriched uranium from abroad or halt domestic production.

Under the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran agreed to limit enrichment to 3.67% and cap its stockpile at 300 kilograms. However, after the US exited the agreement in 2018, Tehran gradually expanded its program. As of May 2025, Iranian officials report enrichment levels have reached 60%, with a stockpile exceeding 8,000 kilograms.

US Secretary of State and Acting National Security Adviser Marco Rubio restated Washington’s position Friday in an interview with Fox News, calling for Iran to halt enrichment, abandon missile development, and cease support for groups like the Houthis in Yemen.

Rubio demanded that Iran import enriched uranium for civilian use and allow comprehensive inspections, including of military sites. “If you can enrich to 3.67%, you can reach 20%, then 60%, and soon after—90% weapons-grade,” he warned.

His remarks followed Oman’s announcement that the fourth round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran, planned for Saturday, had been postponed.