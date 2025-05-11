More serious: Iran notes shift in US nuclear talks

Shafaq News/ Recent nuclear discussions with the United States marked a significant shift in tone, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced on Sunday.

In an interview with Iranian state television, Araghchi characterized the latest indirect talks—held in Muscat and facilitated by Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi—as a step beyond rhetoric. “We witnessed genuine progress in mutual understanding,” he noted, adding that another round of dialogue is likely to take place next week.

Despite what he described as a “more serious” diplomatic atmosphere, Araghchi stressed that Iran’s enrichment program remains “non-negotiable.”

The Muscat meeting marked the fourth round of indirect discussions between Washington and Tehran. Lasting three hours, it was reportedly among the “most contentious yet,” with US negotiators pressing for a complete suspension of enrichment activities and dismantlement of key nuclear facilities—conditions Iran has consistently rejected as “infringements on its sovereignty.”

Iran insists its nuclear program is exclusively civilian and operates within the framework of the Non-Proliferation Treaty. US officials, however, remain unconvinced. In a recent interview, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff called the dismantling of enrichment sites “essential” for any future agreement. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has reiterated threats of military action should diplomacy fail.