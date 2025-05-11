US, Iran open fourth round of nuclear talks as Tehran slams US inconsistencies

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Tehran and Washington began a fourth round of negotiations in Oman over Iran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program, following Tehran's criticism of the US's “contradictory” behavior.

While specifics remain scarce, the talks—likely mediated by Oman’s Foreign Minister, Badr al-Busaidi, as in previous rounds in Muscat and Rome—aim to limit Iran's nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of some US sanctions.

Iran Criticizes US Contradictions

Ahead of the talks, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated Iran’s commitment to its principled position, emphasizing that the country’s entirely peaceful nuclear program remains under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Araghchi criticized the US for “inconsistent and contradictory statements,” describing Washington's positions as a major obstacle to progress.

Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei confirmed that Tehran’s delegation—supported by technical experts—will spare no effort to protect the interests of the country and safeguard its peaceful nuclear achievements.

An Iranian official told CNN that recent US behavior suggested the talks were “not genuine” and possibly intended as “a trap to draw the situation toward tension.” The official described the interruptions and delays as part of a “political and media game,” prompting Tehran to prepare scenarios in case the negotiations fail.

US Stresses Tough Stance

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff warned on Friday that if the talks were unproductive, “they won’t continue and we’ll have to take a different route.”

A US official told CNN that President Donald Trump remains “completely sincere in his desire to reach a deal” and is committed to preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, while also seeking regional peace and improved relations.

Washington’s stated red line remains a complete end to enrichment. Witkoff told Breitbart that “an enrichment program can never exist in the state of Iran ever again,” calling for the dismantling of Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan facilities.

Trump has repeatedly threatened airstrikes if a deal is not reached. Iranian officials have warned they could pursue a nuclear weapon using their stockpile enriched to near weapons-grade levels. Israel has also threatened to act unilaterally against Iran’s nuclear facilities if it perceives a threat, adding to regional tensions heightened by the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.