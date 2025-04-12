Nuclear talks wrap: "Positive" tone, no deals

Shafaq News/ Indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States concluded on Saturday in the Omani capital, Muscat, with both sides agreeing to continue the talks next week.

According to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, a member of the Iranian negotiating team said the talks were held in a “positive environment,” though no concrete outcomes were announced.

The discussions were mediated by Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi and focused exclusively on nuclear issues, Iranian officials confirmed.

Tehran reiterated its rejection of threats and emphasized that it would only engage on the basis of a “win-win” framework, with no discussions extending beyond the nuclear file.