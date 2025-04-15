Key issues unpacked: What the US and Iran discussed in Oman

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, details emerged regarding the ongoing indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran, hosted in Oman.

In an interview with Shafaq News, political analyst and Gulf affairs specialist Mohammed al-Araimi explained that the discussions centred on reviving diplomacy over Iran's nuclear program, securing maritime routes in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, as well as easing tensions in regional conflicts, particularly in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen.

Although no official results have been released, diplomatic sources suggest that both sides are interested in easing tensions and possibly drafting a broader agreement in the future. Al-Araimi pointed out that the Yemen conflict, especially the role of the Houthi movement, is expected to become a major topic of discussion. “The US has expressed growing concern over Houthi attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea, while Iran maintains significant influence over the group,” he explained.

Al-Araimi also observed that the US is open to resuming dialogue but faces political constraints due to the priorities and actions of President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, Iran seeks to mitigate the effects of US sanctions while maintaining its regional influence, including its connections to the Houthis.

Oman continues to play a crucial role in offering a platform for dialogue in a region facing significant political and security challenges, he emphasized, adding, “With ongoing US-Iran tensions and the prolonged Yemen conflict, Oman’s ability to manage complex issues and foster dialogue positions it as a key diplomatic player.”

“Both sides recognize Oman’s role as a mediator and see Muscat as a venue where common ground could be found,” al-Araimi explained.