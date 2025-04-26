US-Iran nuke talks extended: High-level meeting eyed next week

Shafaq News/ US-Iranian talks will continue next week, with a high-level meeting between the two delegations tentatively scheduled for May 3, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi stated.

Al-Busaidi said that today’s discussions covered fundamental principles, objectives, and technical concerns.

The third round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States was concluded today in Muscat. The talks were led by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

Araghchi arrived in Muscat on Friday with a political and technical delegation and held two meetings with Al-Busaidi to coordinate the indirect negotiations.

Witkoff arrived on Saturday after consultations with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to Moscow, before participating in the talks with Iran.

No official statement after the meeting was released.