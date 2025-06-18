Tehran denies new Oman talks as backchannel rumors swirl

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry denied sending a delegation to Oman for negotiations, contradicting reports that an Iranian government plane carrying negotiators had landed in Muscat.

Reuters earlier cited sources saying the aircraft departed from Tehran and arrived in Oman despite ongoing airstrikes and a regional airspace lockdown prompted by the Israel–Iran conflict.

This follows the collapse of a scheduled sixth round of US–Iran nuclear negotiations that had been planned for June 15 in Oman. Tehran canceled the session on June 14, just hours after Israel launched major airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear facilities. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at the time called continued diplomacy with Washington “unjustifiable” in light of what he described as US-backed aggression.