US implements ‘total blockade’ on Venezuelan oil tankers

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered a “total blockade” of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela, escalating pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by striking his government’s main source of income.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump accused Venezuela of using oil revenues to finance drug trafficking and other crimes, while pledging to sustain the military buildup until the country returned to the United States “the oil, land and assets they previously stole from us.”

“Venezuela is completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the history of South America,” Trump wrote, adding that “it will only get bigger, and the shock to them will be like nothing they have ever seen before.”

The Venezuelan government moved quickly in response, charging that Trump’s actions violated international law, free trade rules and the principle of free navigation.

In a statement, the South American country set out plans to take the matter to the United Nations, branding the blockade “a reckless and grave threat” to national sovereignty.

“On his social media, President Trump assumes that Venezuela’s oil, land and mineral wealth are his property,” the statement read. “Consequently, he demands that Venezuela immediately hand over all its riches.”

The escalation follows an incident last week in which US forces seized an oil tanker off Venezuela’s coast. Tensions between Washington and Caracas have continued to intensify as the Trump administration expands its pressure campaign aimed at removing Maduro from power. In recent months, the US has deployed thousands of troops and a carrier strike group to the Caribbean, while conducting strikes on vessels it identified as drug-trafficking boats.

Citing officials, US media reported that military figures indicated recent operations in the region led to the destruction of 23 suspected drug boats and the deaths of 87 people.