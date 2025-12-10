US intercepts oil tanker near Venezuela

Shafaq News – Washington

US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the United States had seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, describing it as “the largest one ever seized.”

During a roundtable meeting with reporters at the White House, Trump said the tanker was taken “for very good reason” and suggested the administration would release more information soon.

Venezuela has not yet commented on the incident.

The seizure comes amid escalating tensions between Washington and Caracas, as the Trump administration intensifies its pressure campaign aimed at removing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from power. In recent months, the US has deployed thousands of troops and a carrier strike group to the Caribbean, carried out strikes on vessels it identified as drug-trafficking boats.

Citing officials, US media reported that military figures showed recent operations in the region have resulted in the destruction of 23 suspected drug boats and the deaths of 87 people.