Venezuelan President Maduro calls for complete removal of U.S. sanctions
Shafaq News/ Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has urged the United States to lift all economic sanctions on Venezuela, emphasizing the nation's readiness to establish new relations based on respect and cooperation.
Maduro's call comes amid recent diplomatic developments and efforts to resume political dialogue between the Venezuelan government and the opposition.
The United States imposed sanctions on Venezuela in 2019 during a political crisis, targeting key officials, government entities, the banking sector, and the energy industry. In response to changing circumstances, the U.S. has recently eased some sanctions.