Pentagon warns Venezuela over Caribbean operations

2025-09-05T06:43:23+00:00

Shafaq News – Washington

Two Venezuelan military aircraft flew over a US Navy vessel in international waters, the US Department of Defense revealed on Friday.

In a post on X, the Pentagon stated, “The cartel running Venezuela is strongly advised not to pursue any further effort to obstruct, deter or interfere with counter-narcotics and counter-terror operations carried out by the US military." 

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that American forces attacked a drug-laden boat in the Caribbean Sea that had departed from Venezuela and was heading to the United States.

Washington accuses the Venezuelan president Nicholas Maduro of running a drug trafficking network and has recently doubled the reward for his capture to $50 million.

Meanwhile, Maduro has raised alarm for weeks over the US naval deployment in the Southern Caribbean, claiming the US was “seeking a regime change through military threat” and promising that if attacked by Washington, he would mobilise the country and declare “a republic in arms”.

