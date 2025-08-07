Washington offers $50M to capture Venezuela’s Maduro

Shafaq News – Washington

On Thursday, the United States announced a $50 million reward for information leading to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, accusing him of being one of the world’s most notorious drug traffickers.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi accused Maduro, in a video on X, of collaborating with transnational criminal organizations, including the Sinaloa Cartel, adding that the US seized 30 tons of cocaine and over $700 million in assets tied to the Venezuelan president.

Today, @TheJusticeDept and @StateDept are announcing a $50 MILLION REWARD for information leading to the arrest of Nicolás Maduro. pic.twitter.com/D8LNqjS9yk — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) August 7, 2025

Venezuelan authorities have not commented on the declaration.

The new reward doubles a previous offer of $25 million issued by the US Department of State under the Narcotics Rewards Program, which targets foreign nationals involved in major international drug trafficking operations.

Washington has long accused Maduro of turning Venezuela into a narco-state, using state institutions and military assets to protect and profit from illicit drug routes. Maduro has repeatedly denied the allegations, claiming they are part of a political campaign to undermine his presidency.