Trump: Venezuela's President Maduro and First Lady in US custody

Shafaq News– Washington

US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were arrested by US forces.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump said the operation was carried out “in conjunction with US law enforcement” adding that a conference with further details would follow later today at 16:00 GMT.

Earlier, powerful blasts shook the Venezuelan capital Caracas near the Generalissimo Francisco de Miranda Air Base, sending thick columns of smoke over surrounding neighborhoods. Witnesses cited by Reuters reported partial disruptions to movement in southern Caracas, while a power outage affected an area near the military installation. US military helicopters were also observed flying at low altitude near the blasts.

According to CBS News, a US security official confirmed that Trump had authorized the military operation several days before it began.

The incident comes after months of threats, warnings, and drug-smuggling accusations from Trump toward Maduro, whom the State Department designates as the head of a “narco-terrorist” state.

Last week, Trump reported that the United States had “hit” an area in Venezuela where boats are loaded with drugs, marking the first known instance of Washington conducting land operations inside the country since the pressure campaign began. The Pentagon has also expanded its military presence in the Caribbean, deploying troops, aircraft, and warships. During this period, US forces carried out attacks on numerous small vessels described by officials as being used for drug trafficking, resulting in at least 105 deaths.

Maduro, however, has previously insisted that Venezuela remains open to negotiating with the US on combating drug trafficking. He also renewed accusations that Washington aims to overthrow his government and seize Venezuela’s vast oil reserves, warning that Caracas would respond immediately with all available defense measures.