70+ dead in Caracas following US military operation

Shafaq News– Caracas

Around 75 people were killed during the recent US military operation in Venezuela that led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, the Washington Post said on Wednesday, as authorities in Caracas moved to honor the losses with a week of national mourning.

Citing US officials, the newspaper reported that five US soldiers wounded during the operation have returned to duty, while two remain under treatment. The injuries were largely from gunfire and shrapnel sustained in an armed clash with a Cuban rapid reaction force near Maduro’s compound.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump declared that the United States would take control of Venezuela. In recent months, pressure from Washington on the South American country has steadily increased, with US forces carrying out more than 35 strikes on suspected drug smuggling vessels, leaving at least 115 people dead. The campaign has also included the seizure of oil tankers and the enforcement of a naval blockade.