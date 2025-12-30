US claims destruction of Venezuelan drug-loading site

Shafaq News– Washington

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the US struck “a dock area in Venezuela used to load boats with drugs,’’ marking the first known land attack by US forces in the Latin American country since Washington launched its pressure campaign four months ago.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump declined to specify whether the US military or the CIA carried out the strike, or to identify its location. “I know exactly who it was, but I don’t want to say who it was. But, you know, it was along the shore,” he remarked.

There was no immediate response from Venezuela regarding the attack.

The claim emerged as the Trump administration steps up efforts against Venezuela as part of a broader push to target what the President describes as ‘’drug-smuggling operations bound for the US.’’

Caracas rejects any involvement in drug trafficking and maintains that Washington aims to overthrow Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in order to seize the country’s oil reserves, the largest in the world.

Earlier this month, Trump ordered a “total blockade” of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela.

The Venezuelan government reacted swiftly, arguing that Trump’s measures violated international law, free trade rules, and the principle of free navigation. Caracas also signaled plans to take the issue to the United Nations, characterizing the blockade as “a reckless and grave threat” to national sovereignty.

In recent months, the US has deployed thousands of troops and a carrier strike group to the Caribbean, while carrying out strikes on vessels it identified as drug-trafficking boats.

Citing officials, US media reported that military figures indicated recent operations in the region resulted in the destruction of 23 suspected drug boats and the deaths of 87 people.