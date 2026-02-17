Iran’s judiciary: 3K+ protest cases dropped

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s judiciary has released hundreds of people detained during recent protests, limiting pardons to those not accused of violence and excluding “ringleaders” or individuals linked to armed groups, the judiciary spokesperson announced.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Asghar Jahangir clarified that authorities differentiated between participants viewed as “misled” and those accused of organizing or inciting unrest. “Teenagers and others who joined demonstrations without involvement in vandalism or serious offenses received amnesty, with many freed after signing written pledges.”

Alleged key organizers, instigators, and those accused of cooperating with groups classified as terrorist organizations, he noted, remain excluded, and their cases continue under strict judicial review.

Judicial teams across Iran’s 31 provinces are continuing to review protest-related cases. According to Jahangir, non-prosecution decisions were issued for 3,047 detainees, charges were dropped for 96, and proceedings were suspended for 508, while trials are ongoing for 10,538 individuals nationwide, with 8,843 indictments prepared or referred to courts.

The unrest began on December 28 after the Iranian rial fell to about 1.45 million per US dollar, driving sharp increases in food prices and inflation. The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) estimates that more than 50,000 people were detained and about 7,000 killed during the protests. Iranian authorities report 3,117 deaths, including members of the security forces, attributing the violence to US and Israel-backed mercenaries and “terrorists.”

