Iran jails reformist leaders for "subversive" activity

Iran’s security forces detained at least four senior reformist politicians over alleged plots to topple the Islamic Republic, local media reported on Sunday.

According to Fars News, a state-affiliated agency, Azar Mansouri, the leader of the Reformist Front —an umbrella group for reformist parties— was arrested at her home. Mohsen Aminzadeh, a former deputy foreign minister for American affairs, and Ebrahim Asgharzadeh, a veteran politician, were also taken into custody. The identity of the fourth detainee has not been disclosed.

The judiciary-linked outlet Mizan noted that those arrested carried out coordinated activities intended to “inflame the country’s political and social climate amid military threats from the US and Israel.”

اعلام جرم علیه برخی عناصر سیاسی مهم حامی رژیم صهیونیستی و آمریکا ۴ نفر بازداشت و‌ تعدادی احضار شدند.https://t.co/4jwXpjRngz — خبرگزاری میزان (@MizanNewsAgency) February 8, 2026

The arrests come as Iran is facing growing pressure both domestically and internationally over the unprecedented death toll from December 2025’s economic protests and the growing risk of confrontation with Washington. US President Donald Trump indicated that the United States had “very good” talks with Iran on Friday, with negotiations expected to continue, while warning Tehran it would face “very steep” consequences if a deal is not reached.

The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) has estimated the death toll from last month’s protests at 5,137. The Iranian government has acknowledged 3,117 deaths, including members of the security forces, attributing the violence to US and Israel-backed mercenaries and “terrorists.”

