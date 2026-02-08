Iraq security brief: Arrests, killings, and violent incidents

2026-02-08T21:56:19+00:00

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of the main security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on February 8, 2026.

- Drug Arrests (Al-Anbar)

Al-Anbar Police Command arrested two individuals found in possession of 50 Captagon pills.

- Electrical Shock Injuries (Kirkuk)

Two soldiers from the 32nd Brigade of the Iraqi Army suffered burns of varying severity after an electrical discharge struck the first battalion headquarters in Al-Dibis district.

- Border Smuggling Arrests (Al-Sulaymaniyah/ Wasit)

Iraqi Border Forces detained 15 foreign nationals of Asian origin attempting to cross the border illegally within the administrative boundaries of Al-Sulaymaniyah and Wasit provinces.

- Anti-ISIS Operation (Saladin/ Diyala)

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) conducted a multi-day operation, “Fourth Deterrence,” targeting ISIS hideouts in Saladin and Diyala provinces.

- Human Organ Trafficking Arrests (Baghdad)

Two suspects wanted for human organ trafficking were arrested in Baghdad under Article 18 of the Human Organ Transplant Law.

- Stabbing Death (Kirkuk)

A citizen was fatally stabbed by his friend in southern Kirkuk. Authorities confirmed that the motive behind the incident remains under investigation.

- Residency Violations Arrests (Baghdad)

Baghdad Al-Rusafa Police detained 224 individuals of Arab and foreign nationalities for violating residency regulations during a campaign monitoring foreign laborers.

- Armed Family Dispute (Najaf)

An armed family dispute in central Najaf resulted in one fatality and one injury.

