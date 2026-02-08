Iraq security brief: Arrests, killings, and violent incidents
Shafaq News
Below is a summary of the main security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on February 8, 2026.
- Drug Arrests (Al-Anbar)
Al-Anbar Police Command arrested two individuals found in possession of 50 Captagon pills.
- Electrical Shock Injuries (Kirkuk)
Two soldiers from the 32nd Brigade of the Iraqi Army suffered burns of varying severity after an electrical discharge struck the first battalion headquarters in Al-Dibis district.
- Border Smuggling Arrests (Al-Sulaymaniyah/ Wasit)
Iraqi Border Forces detained 15 foreign nationals of Asian origin attempting to cross the border illegally within the administrative boundaries of Al-Sulaymaniyah and Wasit provinces.
- Anti-ISIS Operation (Saladin/ Diyala)
The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) conducted a multi-day operation, “Fourth Deterrence,” targeting ISIS hideouts in Saladin and Diyala provinces.
- Human Organ Trafficking Arrests (Baghdad)
Two suspects wanted for human organ trafficking were arrested in Baghdad under Article 18 of the Human Organ Transplant Law.
- Stabbing Death (Kirkuk)
A citizen was fatally stabbed by his friend in southern Kirkuk. Authorities confirmed that the motive behind the incident remains under investigation.
- Residency Violations Arrests (Baghdad)
Baghdad Al-Rusafa Police detained 224 individuals of Arab and foreign nationalities for violating residency regulations during a campaign monitoring foreign laborers.
- Armed Family Dispute (Najaf)
An armed family dispute in central Najaf resulted in one fatality and one injury.