Iraq arrests ISIS collaborator in Kirkuk
2025-07-12T12:13:36+00:00

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

On Saturday, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) announced the arrest of a suspected ISIS collaborator in an ambush west of Kirkuk.

In a statement, the PMF noted that the detainee confessed to maintaining contact with ISIS elements and promoting Baathist ideology, adding that his father previously held a senior position within the group.

The PMF—a coalition of Shiite armed factions operating alongside Iraq’s military—plays a central role in counter-terrorism operations across the country.

Security forces continue to pursue ISIS remnants in western Kirkuk, an area that remains vulnerable to insurgent activity and recruitment.

