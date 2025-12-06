20-day-old caught in tear gas in Israeli West Bank raid

Shafaq News – West Bank

Israeli forces carried out a series of raids across the West Bank on Saturday, including an operation in which a 20-day-old infant suffered tear-gas inhalation, Palestinian media reported.

According to Palestinian outlets, the raids began in Al-Nabi Saleh village northwest of Ramallah, where several residents were arrested. Operations expanded to Budrus, northwest of Jerusalem, with troops using live fire and tear gas.

In Qalqiliya, Darwish Nazzal Hospital received three young men after they were “severely beaten” by Israeli soldiers, the reports added. Additional raids targeted Tulkarem, Qalandiya refugee camp, and Al-Ram town north of Jerusalem.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said more than 95,000 Palestinians in Jenin and Tubas were affected by “large-scale” operations last week amid continued rises in armed settler attacks. From January 2025 to December 1, more than 220 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, nearly half of them in Jenin and Nablus, OCHA added.

Arrests have also surged, with the Palestinian Center for Prisoner Studies reporting that Israeli forces detained 570 people in November alone, including eight women and 41 children, bringing total arrests since October 2023 (when the Gaza war began) to more than 21,000 — including 610 women and roughly 1,600 minors.