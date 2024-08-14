Clashes erupt in West Bank, five Palestinians killed by Israeli Army

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, violent clashes broke out between the Israeli army and Palestinian militants as the army attempted to storm the Tubas and Tammun areas in northeast West Bank.

Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee stated, “Security forces launched an operation in Tubas and Tammun in the Jordan Valley area to disrupt terrorist activities, resulting in one terrorist being killed, others injured, several suspects arrested, and combat equipment seized.”

Palestinian media reported five casualties after Israeli forces stormed Tubas, surrounding and bombing a house with missiles and launching drone airstrikes.

In turn, Palestinian militants targeted Israeli military vehicles with explosive devices, as shown in video footage of Israeli forces withdrawing a damaged vehicle, which led them to send reinforcements to Tammun in the West Bank's Tubas area.

“Helicopter gunships transported casualties to Israeli soldiers in Tubas,” the Palestinian Shehab news agency reported.

Al-Qassam Brigades in Tubas stated, “Our fighters, alongside other resistance factions, are clashing violently with occupation forces in Tubas.”

Additionally, Al-Quds Brigades in Tubas announced that their “fighters are engaging occupation forces near the besieged house in the city, targeting them and military vehicles with gunfire.”

"Our fighters are clashing with occupying forces at the Al-Sanafer Axis and Martyr Mosque,” they further affirmed.

Moreover, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades - Tubas reported “engaging in clashes with enemy forces attacking the city of Tubas.”

On October 7, Israel launched a major offensive against Gaza following an operation by Hamas, which was a reaction to intensified Israeli actions against Palestinians.

Since then, at least 39,929 people have been killed in Gaza, including more than 16,000 children, and more than 92,000 have been injured. In the West Bank, 624 people, including more than 145 children, have been killed, according to Al-Jazeera's tracker.