61,700+ dead: Gaza faces "humanitarian catastrophe"

Shafaq News/ The collapse of Gaza’s fragile ceasefire has plunged the strip and the West Bank into one of the deadliest escalations in recent years, with mounting civilian casualties and an escalating humanitarian crisis.

Israeli airstrikes and ground operations have intensified across Gaza since the truce broke down last week. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 590 Palestinians, including 200 children, have been killed in the latest wave of attacks, bringing the total death toll since the broader war began to over 61,700. Thousands remain missing under the rubble.

The humanitarian situation is deteriorating rapidly. The UN reported that food, medicine, and fuel supplies have been completely cut off since March 2, with aid agencies warning of an impending catastrophe. The destruction of Gaza’s only cancer hospital has drawn sharp condemnation, with Hamas calling it a “sadistic act.”

The UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) says 124,000 people have been displaced in recent days due to relentless bombardment.

In the West Bank, violence has also surged. Israeli forces have conducted large-scale raids, deploying tanks for the first time in two decades. Since the start of 2025, at least 95 Palestinians, including 17 children, have been killed.

In Jenin, where Israeli forces continue their offensive, the local media committee reported that 34 Palestinians have been killed and dozens wounded. Over 21,000 displaced residents remain in shelters across Jenin and surrounding villages, while Israeli forces have issued demolition threats against 300 homes in the refugee camp.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called for the immediate restoration of a ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian access, and the unconditional release of hostages. UNRWA has condemned Israel’s complete blockade of aid, warning that “what is happening in Gaza is a humanitarian catastrophe.”