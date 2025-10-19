US warns Hamas plotting attack on Palestinians

Shafaq News – Washington

The United States warned that Hamas is preparing to attack Palestinian civilians in Gaza, describing it as an imminent violation of the ceasefire.

In a statement, the US State Department said it had received “credible reports” indicating that Hamas was planning an assault inside Gaza. “Should Hamas proceed with this attack, measures will be taken to protect the people of Gaza and preserve the integrity of the ceasefire,” the statement read, without providing further details.

The truce, brokered on October 13 in Sharm el-Sheikh by Egypt, Qatar, Turkiye, and the United States, mandates a complete halt to hostilities, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from populated areas, and the reopening of border crossings for humanitarian aid and fuel deliveries. It also secured the release of all 20 surviving Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian detainees and allows displaced residents to return under international supervision.

The agreement stipulates “demilitarization of Gaza under the supervision of independent monitors, which will include placing weapons permanently beyond use.”

US President Donald Trump earlier warned that Washington would “forcibly disarm” Hamas if the group refuses to comply or attempts to reassert control in Gaza.

Hamas has rejected any disarmament plan. Senior official Mahmoud Mardawi recently called such reports “fabricated” and aimed at distorting the group’s position.

US Central Command reiterated the administration’s warning, urging Hamas to end all violence against civilians and to disarm “without delay.”

Local reports from Gaza say Hamas has stepped up patrols and detained several people accused of collaboration with Israel. Rights groups reported that some detainees were executed without trial, according to Reuters.

Israel has kept the Rafah crossing with Egypt closed, demanding that Hamas return the bodies of Israeli hostages before reopening the border. Hamas denounced the decision as a breach of the ceasefire, while aid convoys remain stalled at the Egyptian side.

