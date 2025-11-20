Dozens killed in Gaza; HRW flags West Bank abuses

Shafaq News – Gaza / West Bank

Israeli strikes continued across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, causing new civilian casualties as aid agencies warned that relief efforts are being overwhelmed by soaring needs and limited access.

Local media reported 34 fatalities, including 18 children and one woman, in Gaza City and Khan Younis since yesterday.

Israeli aircraft launched multiple strikes on Rafah overnight, while troops carried out demolitions in eastern Gaza City. Hamas said more than 300 people had been killed since the ceasefire, accusing Israel of intensifying attacks. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, the death toll since 7 October 2023 has risen to 69,513.

Moreover, Human Rights Watch accused Israel of committing war crimes by forcibly displacing tens of thousands of Palestinians from refugee camps in the West Bank earlier this year. In a report titled “All My Dreams Have Been Erased,” the organization said Israeli forces expelled nearly 32,000 residents from the Jenin, Tulkarm, and Nur Shams camps in January and February, blocked their return, and demolished hundreds of homes.