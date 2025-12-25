Oil, gold trading pauses as global markets close for Christmas

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Global trading in oil and precious metals was suspended on Thursday due to the Christmas holiday, leading to subdued market activity and the absence of daily price updates.

According to the latest closing data before the holiday, Brent crude settled at $62.29 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) closed at $58.35 per barrel.

In precious metals markets, gold last traded at 4,505.40, while silver closed at 71.685, prior to the holiday pause.