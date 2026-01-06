Armenians mark Apostolic Christmas in Kurdistan and Iraq

Shafaq News– Duhok

Thousands of Armenians across the Kurdistan Region and Iraq on Tuesday observed Armenian Apostolic Christmas, known as Shnorhavor Surb Tsnund and marked on January 6, through prayers, church rituals, and spiritual hymns.

Yervan Aminian, head of the Armenian Orthodox community in Duhok, told Shafaq News that Iraq’s Armenian population has fallen to fewer than 10,000 from more than 20,000 in previous years due to conditions the country has experienced, while noting steady growth in the Kurdistan Region, where the community has expanded from under 1,000 to more than 4,800 residents supported by five churches.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Rania Kako clarified that the celebrations begin with church services and extend into family gatherings centered on traditional meals such as kibbeh and dolma. The occasion, she added, carries messages of love and peace.

Korkis Kevork, meanwhile, highlighted the culture of coexistence in the Kurdistan Region, particularly in Duhok, pointing to strong social ties among religious communities and the widespread exchange of holiday greetings among Christians, Muslims, and Yazidis.

