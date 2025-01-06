Armenian community celebrates Christmas in Duhok, Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Monday, hundreds of the Armenian community in Duhok gathered at the Armenian Orthodox Church to celebrate Christmas.

The faithful participated in religious rituals, offered prayers, and sang spiritual hymns to mark the birth of Jesus Christ, celebrated annually on January 6 according to the Armenian Apostolic Church calendar.

Yervan Aminenian, head of the Armenian Orthodox community in Duhok, told Shafaq News Agency that “hundreds of community members flock to churches for the sacred rituals,” expressing concern over the sharp decline in the Armenian population in Iraq since 2003.

"Previously, the Armenian population in Iraq exceeded 20,000 individuals, but today, fewer than 10,000 remain," Aminenian explained.

He pointed out that cities such as Mosul, Baghdad, Basra, and Kirkuk now have only a handful of Armenians. "In Mosul, for instance, the Armenian presence has dwindled to just four or five individuals."

Amid these challenges, Aminenian praised the Kurdistan Region for its role as a sanctuary for Armenians and other minorities. The majority of the remaining Armenian population now resides in the Region, with Duhok serving as a central hub for the community.

Mania, an Armenian woman displaced from Mosul, shared her joy in celebrating Christmas despite the hardships she has endured, saying, "I hope all displaced people can return to their homes and that peace and security prevail in Iraq."

She also expressed concerns about the ongoing challenges faced by minorities, citing the threats posed by armed groups that continue to undermine stability in the region.

Mania’s concerns stem from the challenges facing her community in Iraq. Some factions, driven by political and sectarian agendas, have created a climate of harassment and violence, making it difficult for Armenians to maintain their cultural and religious practices.

The rise of ISIS has exacerbated these threats, compelling many to seek refuge elsewhere.

Furthermore, political representation remains a major issue as Armenians struggle to secure seats in the Iraqi parliament. Despite some success in the Kurdistan Parliament, their political influence is limited.