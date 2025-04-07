Kirkuk: veterinary mobilization to prevent hemorrhagic fever

Shafaq News/ A major national campaign to protect cattle, buffaloes, sheep, and goats from hemorrhagic fever, was launched, the Veterinary Teaching Hospital in Kirkuk announced on Monday.

In a statement, the hospital's director, Talat Mahmoud Bakr, clarified that "our teams have begun a comprehensive, free, spring campaign,” explaining that in the first week of the campaign, animals would be sprayed and dipped to control the disease, with services provided at the external clinic in the Al-Jamasa area and the veterinary clinic in the village of (Jam) in the Dibis district, northwest of Kirkuk.

He added that the veterinary hospital had mobilized all veterinary efforts to fight hemorrhagic fever and control the disease.

“The hospital formed an operations room and veterinary teams, and has already started spraying barns and dipping animals at the branches and veterinary clinics affiliated with the hospital,” he added noting that efforts to combat the tick insect have also been intensified.

Hemorrhagic fever is a contagious disease that can lead to severe life-threatening conditions, such as damage to the walls of small blood vessels, causing them to "leak," and can disrupt the blood's ability to clot.

Symptoms of viral hemorrhagic fever can vary depending on the disease but typically include early signs such as fever, fatigue, weakness, dizziness, muscle or joint pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Life-threatening symptoms can include bleeding under the skin or from internal organs, the mouth, eyes, or ears, neurological dysfunction, coma, delirium, and kidney, respiratory, or liver failure.