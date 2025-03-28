Haemorrhagic fever hits Mosul: First case confirmed

Shafaq News/ A 13-year-old child has been confirmed as the first case of haemorrhagic fever in Nineveh province, health authorities reported on Friday.

According to a medical source, the child, who does not work in the slaughtering industry, had frequently visited an area in a Mosul neighborhood where livestock are kept.

After the diagnosis, the child was immediately isolated and placed under treatment. His condition remains stable, and he is being closely monitored by medical staff.

Nineveh’s Health Directorate, in collaboration with veterinary authorities, has intensified its monitoring efforts in areas with a high concentration of livestock. This heightened vigilance comes as the holiday season approaches, a time when slaughtering activities and human-animal contact typically increase, raising concerns about the spread of infections.

At the same time, Nineveh is battling a devastating outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), which has severely affected the region's livestock industry. The dual threat of haemorrhagic fever and FMD has prompted health and agricultural officials to take swift action to contain both outbreaks and prevent further spread.