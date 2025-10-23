Kurdistan urges Baghdad to boost medicine supplies

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Kurdistan Region provinces receive less than half of their actual medical supply needs from Baghdad, the Kurdish Health Minister Saman Barzanji revealed on Thursday, calling on the federal government to raise the allocation.

At a press conference, Barzanji explained that the shortage compels the Kurdish Government to channel around 7 billion dinars (approximately $5.3 million) each month to secure essential medicines for public hospitals, along with separate budgets for cardiac and cancer treatment centers.

He emphasized that the shortfall extends beyond funding, pointing to the types of drugs required and the terms of contracts with supplying companies as major challenges. “Delays in executing contracts or the absence of actual cash flow, despite approved allocations, continue to disrupt regular medical deliveries,” he noted.

While acknowledging that the current supply situation is “better than in previous periods,” Barzanji confirmed that the health ministry is engaged in ongoing talks with Baghdad to revise the Region’s share of medicines and medical equipment.

He also underscored the federal government’s responsibility to provide hospital equipment, spare parts, and medical supplies to the Kurdistan Region, arguing that “since Iraq benefits from international loans and aid in the health sector, the Region deserves its equitable portion.”

Barzanji unveiled plans to build a comprehensive cancer treatment complex in al-Sulaymaniyah, modeled after the Hiwa Cancer Hospital, describing the project as one of the ministry’s highest priorities for the coming period.

Earlier in May, Barzanji highlighted the ongoing shortages and rising costs of cancer medications, despite a government-backed assistance fund designed to support patients.