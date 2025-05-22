Kurdistan faces cancer drug shortage crisis

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdistan Region Health Minister Saman Barzanji highlighted the ongoing shortages and rising costs of cancer medications, despite a government-backed assistance fund designed to support patients.

Speaking at a scientific conference on oral and facial cancer held in Erbil, Barzanji pointed out that although cancer drugs are expensive and covered by procurement contracts, they are often unavailable in the region. This has led to frequent complaints from patients and their families.

The assistance fund, overseen by the Kurdistan Regional Government, operates within the Region’s health strategy. Barzanji emphasized that controlling cancer requires a ‘’multifaceted approach’’, including awareness campaigns and early diagnosis, alongside access to treatment. “Fighting cancer demands a comprehensive strategy that goes beyond medication to include prevention and timely detection,” he stressed.

Internationally, 191 people per 100,000 are typically diagnosed with cancer. In Kurdistan, the rate is lower but still significant, at 151 per 100,000.

According to official data from the Kurdistan Region Health Ministry, 81,062 people were diagnosed with cancer between 2012 and 2023. Of these, 23 percent were women with breast cancer.