Kurdistan’s Erbil drug raid: Women used to target kids, rich youth

Shafaq News/ Security forces in Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region, have dismantled a five-member drug trafficking network that used women to lure children and affluent youth into buying narcotics.

The operation, carried out after securing a judicial warrant, resulted in the seizure of six kilograms of marijuana, Arkan Omar, an officer with the Kurdistan Region’s anti-narcotics directorate, stated on Thursday.

The busted ring was reportedly linked to another two-person cell arrested earlier, from whom one kilogram of marijuana was also confiscated.

“What made this network particularly dangerous was its strategy,” Omar said. “It included both Arab and Kurdish members and used women to manipulate children and deceive wealthy young people into buying drugs at inflated prices.”

A formal investigation has been opened, and the suspects will be prosecuted under the Regional Anti-Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Law.

Earlier, Security forces in the Kurdistan Region seized 30 kilograms of crystal meth in Al-Sulaymaniyah and arrested a foreign national suspected of trafficking the drugs.