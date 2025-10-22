KRG incinerates +100K of seized narcotics

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Kurdistan Region’s Anti-Narcotics Directorate destroyed more than 130 kilograms of illegal drugs and pills on Wednesday.

At a press conference in Erbil, officer Arkan Omar reported that the confiscated drugs included crystal meth, heroin, opium, hashish, marijuana, crack cocaine, and cocaine. Authorities also incinerated narcotic pills, ready-to-smoke cigarettes, and various drug-use implements.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has intensified counter-narcotics measures amid rising drug use and trafficking. Between 2018 and August 2024, the Directorate General for Combatting Narcotics arrested over 11,000 suspects, including 2,857 traffickers. In coordinated March 2025 operations in Duhok and Zakho, forces seized 82 kilograms of narcotics, including crystal meth and heroin.

The Region’s operations are part of a wider national crackdown. According to Iraq’s General Directorate for Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances, over the past three years, federal forces have dismantled 230 trafficking networks, arrested more than 43,000 individuals, and confiscated 28 tons of drugs.