KRG: Baghdad only sent 400 billion dinars to Erbil

Shafaq News / The spokesman for the Kurdistan Regional Government, Jotiar Adel, that Erbil has allocated 5.9 trillion dinars to secure the employees' salaries for the past seven months, while Baghdad sent only 400 billion dinars to the regional government.

He added that according to an agreement between the two capitals, Baghdad was supposed to send 200 billion dinars every month to Erbil.

The region needs more than 900 billion dinars every month to finance the employees' salaries, Adel indicated.

The Kurdistan Regional Government revealed earlier that the federal government had not been sending the region's dues, amounting to 200 billion dinars, for the past 14 months.

The salaries of the Region's employees require over 616 million dollars to be financed, provided as follows: oil revenues (350 million dollars), internal revenues (128 million dollars), and the federal government dues (mainly 200 billion dinars, currently 138 million dollars), according to The Ministry of Finance and Economy.