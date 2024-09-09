Erbil, Baghdad agree on salary distribution process: official

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Iraqi federal government have reached an agreement on the distribution of salaries for KRG employees, resolving a longstanding dispute.

Pishwa Hawrami, the KRG spokesperson, said in a statement that the joint economic council of Iraq and Kurdistan had reached a deal on the salary issue, resolving all outstanding problems.

"The agreement stipulates that the federal government will send monthly salaries to the KRG," Hawrami said. "In return, the KRG will resolve technical issues related to salaries by the end of this year."